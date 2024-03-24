Nigeria Emerge Second Best As African Games End In Ghana

Team Nigeria finished second on the African Games table as the championship ended in style after 16 days of sporting excellence in Ghana.

Weightlifting produced the highest haul of medals for Nigeria, with a total of 32 medals – 16 gold, 10 silver and six bronze.

Athletics was the next in line with 22 medals following the impressive performances from the likes of Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi also continued his dominance in the men’s shot put.

Team Nigeria won 11 medals in boxing, winning a game-high eight gold medals in a day.

Wrestling produced eight medals for Nigeria to end the games in style.

Egypt emerged winners of the event with 189 medals ( 101 gold, 46 silver and 42 bronze) followed by Nigeria with 47 gold, 33 silver and 40 bronze to win a total of 120 medals.

South Africa earned the third position with a total of 106 medals, ( 32 gold, 32 silver and 42 bronze). Algeria came fourth, boasting of ( 29 gold, 38 silver, and 47 bronze) to make it a total of 114 medals.

Tunisia made it to the top four of the medals table with a total of 87 medals, (21 gold, 27 silver and 39 bronze).

Host country Ghana finished sixth with 19 gold, 29 silver and 20 bronze medals.

Morocco, Ethiopia, Mauritius and Kenya completed the top 10 on the medals table.

53 African countries participated in the event with only Cape Verde absent.

The next edition of the African Games will take place in Egypt in 2027.