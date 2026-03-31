JUST IN: Tottenham Hotspur Sign New Head Coach

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Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach.

The club sacked Igor Tudor some days ago and soon went into the market for a replacement.

According to a football pundit, Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham appointed De Zerbi on Tuesday after days of negotiations.

He stated in a post on X, saying De Zerbi has agreed to take charge of the club with immediate effect, signing a five-year contract to lead Tottenham in the Premier League and European competitions.

“Tottenham agree deal to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach, here we go! Story revealed yesterday, now confirmed as De Zerbi has accepted the #THFC job with immediate effect. Five-year deal set to be signed as De Zerbi decides to accept this challenge.”

De Zerbi’s tenure begins immediately as Tottenham have seven games left in the English Premier League.

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He is expected to strengthen the squad and compete at the highest level domestically and in Europe under his leadership if he is able to steer the club away from relegation.

Tottenham are languishing in number 17, one point ahead of West Ham in 18th, the last relegation place.

De Zerbi’s first match would be at the Stadium of Light on Sunday against Sunderland.