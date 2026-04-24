Kaduna Senator Declares Second Term Bid

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The Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Sunday Katung, has formally declared his intention to seek re-election to the Senate in the 2027 general elections.

Katung also threw his weight behind President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, endorsing their anticipated bids for a second term.

The lawmaker made the declaration during a meeting with the Local Government Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from his senatorial district, held in Abuja.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Midat Joseph, on Friday, Katung said his decision to re-contest was driven by the need to complete ongoing projects across Southern Kaduna.

“I am seeking a second term to consolidate on the gains we have made, complete ongoing initiatives, and continue to provide quality representation to our people,” the senator said.

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Katung further linked his ambition to the broader policy direction of the Federal and Kaduna State governments, noting that the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the Tinubu administration and the development blueprint of the Uba Sani government required experienced legislators to drive implementation at the grassroots.

He urged party stakeholders to intensify mobilisation efforts ahead of the 2027 polls, stressing the importance of maintaining political alignment within the ruling party.

“The task before us requires unity, commitment, and strategic mobilisation. Southern Kaduna must remain firmly aligned with the APC to safeguard and expand the developmental strides already recorded,” he added.

The senator also assured party officials of his commitment to inclusive governance, unity, and sustained development across the eight local government areas that make up the Kaduna South Senatorial District.

Katung, who is serving his first term in the Senate, has been actively involved in legislative and constituency projects aimed at improving infrastructure and social services in the zone.