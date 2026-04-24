Trump Announces 3-Week Extension Of Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire

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U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a three-week extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, following a high-level meeting at the White House on Thursday.

Trump announced this via his Truth Social platform after hosting senior representatives of both Israel and Lebanon in the Oval Office alongside Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa.

“The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by three weeks,” Trump wrote, describing the meeting as “very historic.”

Trump added that the U.S. would work with Lebanon to help it protect itself from Hezbollah.

He also announced he was looking forward to hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the White House in the near future.

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The ceasefire, brokered with U.S. involvement, has been key to preventing renewed escalation between Israel and Hezbollah along the Lebanese border.