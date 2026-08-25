Kano Community Protests Against Political Parties’ Campaign Over Insecurity

Residents of Lakwaya community in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State have reportedly barred members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Democratic Congress (NDC) from entering the community for political activities.

The development followed visits by politicians who reportedly came to commiserate with residents over recent attacks and the worsening insecurity in the area.

However, youths in the community rejected the visits, describing them as an attempt by politicians to seek political advantage from the community ahead of the 2027 elections.

Residents who spoke to THE WHISTLER noted that the recent attacks by bandits in their community are gradually increasing.

A resident, Abubakar Habibu, said the community was more interested in concrete action to address insecurity than political visits.

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“What we need now is security. Our people are being attacked and farmers are afraid to go to their farms. Politicians should first help us solve the problem before asking for our votes.”

Another resident, Umar Saad, expressed a more critical view, questioning why politicians waited until the political season to visit the community.

“If they truly cared about us, they should have come when the attacks started, not now when elections are approaching. We have been calling for help, and nobody came.”

But Hafsat Gambo said the community should not completely reject political engagement, arguing that politicians could still use their positions to influence government action on insecurity.

“We are angry because of what has happened, but we should also listen to anyone who can help us. What we want is for politicians to use their influence to bring security to Lakwaya, not just come during campaigns.”»

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The residents’ reaction comes amid renewed security concerns in Lakwaya and other communities in Gwarzo, particularly those located close to the Kano-Katsina border.

In December 2025, suspected bandits attacked Kururawa village in the Lakwaya Ward, killing one person and abducting another.

In May 2026, another attack on Lakwaya reportedly left two people dead and several others injured, while cattle were also reportedly rustled.

The attacks triggered protests by residents, with demonstrators reportedly blocking the Kano-Katsina highway and demanding stronger security measures. The protests later escalated at the Gwarzo Local Government headquarters.

The repeated attacks have heightened fears among residents, particularly farmers and livestock owners, with community members accusing security authorities of failing to respond adequately to distress calls.

For the residents who rejected the recent political visits, the message to politicians is that security has become their immediate priority.

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The community’s position also reflects growing frustration among residents of parts of northern Kano over recurring attacks and the perceived lack of sustained government presence in affected areas.

As political parties intensify mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections, Lakwaya residents appear to be demanding that security and the protection of lives and property take precedence over campaign activities.