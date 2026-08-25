FG Steps Up Efforts To Revive Agbor-Benin, Ifaki-Kabba Roads

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has announced plans to intervene in the challenges confronting the Benin–Agbor–Asaba and Ifaki–Kabba roads.

THE WHISTLER recalls that the two roads in Edo, Delta, Ekiti and Kogi States are in deplorable condition.

Speaking shortly after flagging off the 56.5-kilometre dualisation of the Ibadan–Ijebu Ode Road in Ibadan, Oyo State, Umahi assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would engage relevant stakeholders to resolve the problems affecting motorists on the critical routes.

He said he would proceed to the Benin–Agbor–Asaba Road to engage the independent engineer, legal representatives and the concessionaire handling the project, as well as the Edo State Government, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the difficulties faced by road users.

“Tomorrow (today), we are off to Benin-Asaba Road. I want Nigerians to be assured that when we get there, we will solve that problem,” Umahi said.

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According to him, the situation resulted from the Federal Government’s attempt to involve the private sector in road development through concession.

He alleged that the concessionaire had removed more than 30 kilometres of asphalt before abandoning the project.

He said, “This concessionaire came and removed over 30KM of the asphalt, threw it away, closed the yard, and left, and today, people are suffering.”

The minister said there would be a robust engagement with all parties involved, including the independent engineer, the Federal Government’s lawyers, the concessionaire and the Edo State governor.

Umahi also disclosed that the Minister of State for Works, Rt. Hon. Bello Goronyo, would visit the Ifaki–Kabba Road, which links Ekiti and Kogi states, to assess its condition and report back to the Federal Government.

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He recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had personally directed attention to the road in 2024 after observing its deplorable condition.

“Incidentally, in 2024, the president saw the terrible nature of that project, and he called me, and he said we should take care of it. We have redesigned it,” Umahi said.

He added that Goronyo would present a report on the road, which would subsequently be forwarded to President Tinubu for further action.

On the flag-off of the Ibadan–Ijebu Ode dualisation, he described it as a decisive move away from temporary interventions towards durable road infrastructure.

Umahi said the 56.5-kilometre project, awarded to JRB Construction Limited after approval by the Federal Executive Council, was designed as an economic intervention capable of unlocking the agricultural and commercial potential of the Lagos–Ogun–Oyo axis.

“Today marks the end of an era of temporary fixes on this vital corridor. Under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are building roads that will outlive generations,” he said.

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He added that the dualisation would improve connectivity, reduce travel time and address security vulnerabilities that had been associated with deteriorated sections of the route.

Also speaking, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, described the project as a vital economic link between Oyo and Ogun states.

Tinubu said the corridor was too important for the Federal Government to neglect.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, also welcomed the project, saying its completion would provide lasting economic relief to farmers, traders and other road users who depend on the route.