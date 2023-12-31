‘Keep Believing In Us…Things Will Change In 2024’ — Akpabio, Abbas Tell Nigerians In New Year Messages

As Nigerians prepare to usher in 2024, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, have sent out messages of hope and optimism for the new year.

In his message, Akpabio expressed confidence that with President Bola Tinubu at the helm of affairs, Nigeria is on the path of regaining its enviable status globally.

“I wish to reassure you that things will turn for the better in the year 2024. Keep believing in us and we shall surely deliver on our promises,” Akpabio said.

He appealed to Nigerians not to lose faith in the country but to remain hopeful and prayerful, assuring that the rewards of voting the current administration into power will soon manifest.

The Senate President added that the timely passage of the 2024 budget was a promise kept to enable immediate commencement of implementation in the new year so that citizens can begin to feel the impact of the Tinubu-led government.

In the same vein, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said in his New Year message that 2024 holds promises of growth and development for Nigeria based on the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ and the legislative agenda of the 10th house.

Abbas congratulated Nigerians and urged them to support government policies and programmes at all levels for a better nation.

He called on leaders across political, religious and traditional spheres to work towards having an indivisible and prosperous country.