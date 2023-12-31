Rivers Assembly Speaker Ehie Resigns Amid Fubara, Wike Fued
The factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and member representing Ahoada East, Hon. Edison Ehie has resigned his position.
Ehie who is a loyalist to the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara tendered his resignation in a letter dated 29th of December and addressed to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.
His resignation letter reads: “This is to formally notify you of my voluntary resignation as Speaker and Member of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly representing Ahoada East Constituency II.
“I wish to appreciate my colleagues and the people of my constituency for the rare opportunity to serve and hope to continue to give my utmost best in service to Rivers State subsequently.”