Speaker Abbas Advocates Special Funds For School Security

Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has advocated a special fund for school security across the nation as a way to address the increased spate of attacks on schools.

The speaker also sought the establishment of a special task force to address issues of illegal mining which he said has impacted negatively on the nation’s finances and security challenges.

The Speaker in his opening speech at resumed plenary acknowledged the recent feats recorded by the security forces in some parts of the country, especially in Borno and Katsina states, where many terrorists and bandits were neutralised and weapons recovered.

He however said the House will continue to support their efforts and ensure that the lives and livelihoods of all Nigerians are protected from any internal and external threats.

He said that despite significant progress in improving security, recent happenings remind us of the task ahead, adding that the gruesome and dastardly murder of military personnel in Okuama in Delta state highlights the risks faced by those who continuously put their lives on the line for our defence and security.

He appealed to security agencies to leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice, while asking everyone involved to exercise restraint and allow the law of the land to take its course.

He said: “We are painfully aware of the harrowing attacks that have specifically targeted our schools, where innocent children, especially girls, are abducted. Schools, which should be sanctuaries of learning and safety, have become targets for terrorists and kidnappers.

“These acts are not only heinous, but are direct attacks on the future of Nigeria and rob children of their right to education and secure childhood. The implications of these assaults stretch far beyond the immediate pain and disruption they cause.

“They sow fear in communities, discourage school attendance, and potentially stifle the education of a generation. We must not allow the ambitions of our children to be thwarted by fear.

“The House stands united with our armed forces and will advocate for comprehensive strategies to safeguard our schools. This involves not only physical security measures such as fencing, security personnel, and surveillance technologies but also community-based strategies that involve local leaders in our security framework.

“On our part, we will continue to ensure that our security agencies have the necessary tools and legislation to act effectively.

“To this end, we recommend the establishment of a dedicated fund specifically for school safety. This fund will support the implementation of advanced security measures and training of security personnel and communities on strategies for protecting educational environments.

“Mindful of the financial requirements, this model can be piloted in a few schools, especially those that are most vulnerable to such attacks.”

He said the House will support President Tinubu’s drive to establish a regional counter-terrorism centre for intelligence sharing, operational coordination, and capacity building throughout Africa.

He also assured that the House will continuously dialogue with the security sector to identify legislative gaps hindering operational effectiveness, adding that by understanding their needs directly, the House can craft laws that empower rather than encumber.

He announced that the security summit being planned by the House will hold in the third quarter of the year and “represents our commitment to continuous engagement with security sector actors and citizens.

The speaker said further that the theft of the nation’s mineral resources undermines the economy, reducing the funds available for public services, infrastructure, and welfare programs that could uplift millions of our citizens out of poverty.

He said, “These illegal activities damage the environment and threaten livelihoods. In line with our agenda to boost government income and diversify the economy, the House will tighten regulations around mining operations, increase penalties for violations, and improve surveillance and enforcement mechanisms.

“Our intervention in this sector will necessarily involve closer collaboration with the Executive. As such, we recommend the establishment of a joint task force dedicated to addressing illegal mining and mineral theft.”

“This task force will coordinate between various government agencies such as the mining police to ensure a unified and robust response to these crimes. Additionally, the House will amend and enact legislation that will deter such activities and promote a transparent and sustainable mining sector.

“These legislative measures will include stricter licensing processes, enhanced penalties for non-compliance, and incentives for adopting best practices in environmental conservation.

“By working together, we can foster an environment that encourages legitimate investors and protects local communities. Ultimately, however, improving security entails addressing its root causes, which include poverty, inequality and social injustice. We in the House are committed to addressing these issues through law-making and oversight activities.

On the economy, he said the government has made significant strides toward improving the economy, adding that in the past months, the government has implemented several measures to stabilise the economy, enhance productivity, and boost investor confidence.

He stressed that targeted actions are being taken to alleviate the inflationary effects of these reforms on the most vulnerable, while the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has also taken critical steps to tighten monetary policy and refocus on its core mandate of maintaining price stability.

He said however that there is the need to implement measures that strengthen the value of Naira in the long term, including implementing policies and initiatives focusing on value creation, multiplication and expansion.

He disclosed that despite the challenging economic outlook, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has applauded recent improvements in revenue collection and enhanced oil production mainly due to enhanced security in combating theft and vandalism.

He said Other positive measures taken by the government include the launching of the Nigeria Consumer Credit Corporation which ensures that citizens are able to afford basic items without necessarily paying out of pocket as obtainable in advanced countries of the world.

He said the president’s approval of the Consumer Credit Scheme is significant as it empowers citizens to improve their quality of life by accessing goods and services immediately and paying for them over time in a responsible manner.

He disclosed that as part of plans to celebrate 25 years of the return to democracy and uninterrupted legislative governance, the House plans to hold an inaugural House Open Week in June 2024, designed to foster greater transparency, accountability, and civic engagement.

He said the Open Week will provide an exceptional opportunity for elected representatives to engage directly with the citizens we serve, discuss their concerns, and share insights into our legislative work.

According to him, the benefits of this initiative are manifold as it will strengthen the bond between the National Assembly and the public, enhance mutual understanding, and promote a participatory approach to governance.

He said, “By opening our doors and our processes, we aim to demystify the workings of this House, thereby empowering our citizens and enhancing their trust in our legislative institution. I urge every member to participate actively in this pioneering event.

He stressed that the House remains committed to being a steadfast partner in this journey, dedicated to contributing meaningfully to the progress of the nation.

He stated “Together, with a spirit of unity and purpose, we will work diligently to ensure that our actions and decisions as legislators uphold the aspirations of all Nigerians and steer our country towards greater prosperity and peace.”