Kidnapped Enugu Catholic Priest Released

The abducted parish priest of St Mary’s Catholic Church, Amofia-Agu Affa, in the Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, has regained his freedom.

Reverend Father Marcellinus Obioma Okide’s release was announced by the communication director of the diocese, Rev Fr Anthony Aneke. Aneke said Fr Okide was released around 8 pm Thursday night.

The release, signed by the Diocesan Chancellor/Secretary, Fr Wilfred Chidi Agubuchie, reads, “We are glad to inform you that our brother and priest, Fr Marcellinus Obioma Okide, has been released from the den of the kidnappers. He was set free at about 8 pm on Thursday 21 September 2023.

“The Catholic Diocese of Enugu is grateful to the Almighty God for His protection over Fr Okide, and thanks you for your prayers and Masses throughout this difficult period. May Our Lady, Help of Christians, intercede for us and our country Nigeria.”

Recall that Fr Okide was kidnapped by suspected herdsmen on Sunday evening along with six other travellers while going back to his parish along Eke-Affa-Egede road.