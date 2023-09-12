Killed Rivers DPO, Bako Angbashim Deceived By Cultists Using Amnesty Programme – Police

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Emeka Nwonyi has narrated how the killers of the late Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada, Bako Angbashim deceived him that they had accepted the amnesty programme set up to curtail insecurity in the state to lure him out.

Nwonyi said this while giving his remarks during a solidarity protest by a human rights advocate, Charles Jaja, at the state police headquarters.

The police commissioner said the suspected killers of the officer had expressed readiness to surrender their arms leading to the DPO and his team coming out on the fateful day.

“What pains me most was the idea of him (Angbashim) believing like he kept saying that these people said they were ready to surrender their guns and come out for amnesty.

“And he played to the gallery, only to know in death that these people were rather crafty in their operation and lured him for an onslaught,” the CP said.

Addressing the killers, the police said the command gave cultists in the state opportunities to embrace peace without personal interest attached, aimed at curbing the growing concerns of insecurity in the state.

“If you will not take it, was the option of killing this man the best? He has a family, he has children, and he has a wife. No! You have touched the lion’s tail. Those men must be taught to face the wrath of the law.

“We will be unrepentant until we put crime and criminality to its barest minimum in Rivers State.

“As police officers, if we left our family, our environment, our homes for a state or national duty like this, this is not the best trophy to take home,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reports that the state government had placed N100 million on the killers of the police operative while it suspended a monarch, Eze Ikegbidi for acts of complicity in ceding control of his territory to the notorious criminals to freely operate and carry out their activities.