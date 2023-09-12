Dr Kereke: ‘I Was Offered Millions To Close Case’ – Man Whose Spouse’s Kidney Was Harvested Says

Kamal Busari, husband of the woman whose right kidney was allegedly harvested in Jos, Plateau State has disclosed how he was offered a bribe to close the case currently under investigation.

Kehinde Kamal’s kidney was allegedly harvested by Noah Kereke, who operates and manages Murma Hospital in Yanshanu community, Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Busari told City & Crime, a Jos-based media organisation that, “I was offered a bribe of millions of naira at the detriment of my wife. I told them that I would not collect the money to close this case.”

The husband further disclosed that the Divisional Police Station where the case was earlier reported and had made an arrest of the suspect, was also offered a bribe to halt investigation.

“I have never seen a sincere police officer like the DPO of Nasarawa Gown division. He stood by the truth and rejected the money. He deserves to be commended. I believe that we still have good police officers,” he added.

Dr Kereke was arrested by the Nasarawa Gown police station upon receipt of a complaint by Busari who accused the practitioner of harvesting his wife’s kidney during an operation in 2018.

Until his arrest, Dr Kereke is said to have been conducting medical treatment and surgeries in Yanshanu communities for over two decades.

However, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Jos, has distanced itself from the embattled doctor, noting that the accused is neither a medical doctor nor a member of the Nigeria Medical Association.

It’s not clear if Dr Kereke is a pastor or a leader at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Jos but a video online has shown him preaching and calling for prayers for Nigeria and the state.

BACKGROUND

The situation dates back to January 2018 after Kehinde, Busari’s wife complains of pains around her abdomen.

“A so-called Dr Noah Kekere of Murma hospital in Jos North LGA diagnosed her and said she was suffering from appendix and needed to be operated on.

“We paid for the full cost of the drugs and hospital bills as directed by the doctor. My wife was sound before the operation and shortly after the operation, she started complaining of severe pains.

“We managed the pains for years while visiting the same doctor.

“Around August ending, the pains got extreme and we had to go to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) where it was confirmed that one of her kidneys had been removed.

“We later visited a specialist in a private hospital in Jos and it was confirmed that my wife had her kidney removed.

“What I want is justice. I want the world to know that this is the predicament that my wife is going through”.