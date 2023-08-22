Knocks For PDP Over Wike’s Revelation Party Approved His Ministerial Appointment

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has come under fire following revelations by former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, that the party’s leadership approved his inclusion in President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Wike, a member of the PDP, was sworn in as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.

Shortly after his inauguration, Wike said he notified the leaders of the PDP before taking up the ministerial appointment.

He also revealed that PDP governors nominated people for appointment in Tinubu’s government.

“Before this appointment came, I wrote to the national chairman. I wrote to the minority leaders of the House of Reps and Senate.

“They said PDP will sanction me for taking appointments, did PDP governors not write to beg Mr President for appointment of some people?

“The President asked the 36 state governors to recommend people for appointment. The PDP governors wrote and nominated 10 persons,” Wike had alleged.

Reacting to the development in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, an activist, Deji Adeyanju, described the PDP as a ‘useless’ party for working with the All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by Tinubu.

“PDP is too useless. They are now working with the Tinubu government. This National Working Committee (NWC) must go.

“According to Wike, the current Acting Chairman of PDP gave him permission to join Tinubu’s government and PDP governors sent list of people from their states to Tinubu to appoint as Board Members.

“PDP is too useless, God! All the NWC plus the clueless chairman should be sacked immediately. The guys are actually in bed with Tinubu. Can you imagine the revelations by Wike about them?” Adeyanju wrote.

Also reacting to Wike’s revelations on Tuesday, an activist and former PDP senator from Kaduna State, Shehu Sani, said the opposition party should not be challenging Tinubu’s election at the presidential election petition tribunal if it was working with the APC administration.

In a post on X, Sani said, “If the PDP has approved and endorsed its members joining the government, then it has no business being in court.”