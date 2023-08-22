Search Begins For Osun Traditional Chief, 5 Others Kidnapped By Gunmen

Nigeria
By David Adedeji
Security operatives and local hunters have commenced search after gunmen abducted a traditional chief, Grace Agboola, and five others, in Osun State.

The gunmen ambushed the victims along Ila road via Aworo/Asi village in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State.

A top security source disclosed that the chief, alongside other five victims, were abducted around 8PM on Monday night.

Security sources said the traditional chief escaped from the kidnappers, leaving other victims among who are Surveyor Ige, Mr Fadahunsi Apata and three others with the kidnappers.

The spokesperson of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

“Security agencies and local hunters in the community and its environs have been deployed for search and rescue mission of the remaining five victims,” said Adeleke.

