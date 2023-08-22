Tinubu Carefully Chose His Ministers — Pastor Kumuyi

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, has commended President Bola Tinubu for ‘carefully’ selecting his ministers.

Kumuyi held that all the ministers appointed have good track records either as former governors or ministers.

The General Superintendent told newsmen in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, that Nigerians should support the current administration of President Tinubu.

His words “Let’s forget the past. This is a new day and I believe; we all believe that we’re going to see new things for our country through our President and through the members of the cabinet. Good things will happen. What we’re saying is that God will perform a miracle in the heart of our leaders and their hearts will be towards the people and the wisdom to lead us and do everything that will benefit us as a country, the Lord himself will do in their hearts.

“You’ll see those ministers that have been chosen in the cabinet are not new people that have never done anything. If you look at them one by one, you’ll see the good things they’ve done either as state governors of the past or as other ministers and I would say they have been carefully chosen.

“If we support and accept them and if we are not criticising their every step, we believe that God will walk through them and use them as instruments to build our nation.”

Speaking further on the church’s planned crusade in Osogbo, he said, “At the Ministers’ conference where we will talk to ourselves heart-to-heart. We’ve talked to ourselves heart-to-heart and with the grace of God,as the Lord touches people at the crusade, he’s going to touch the ministers too. We will see something better, higher and different from where we have been before. The Lord will help us and touch me and you and everyone and transform our ministers as well as our churches.”