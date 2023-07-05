Lagos Businessman Who Posted ‘Nude Photos Of Widow’ On Facebook Summoned By Police

The Police Command in Lagos State has advised a businessman, Amarah Kennedy, to submit himself to prove his innocence over the alleged posting of a widow’s nude photos on social media.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, on Tuesday, met with the survivor of the ugly incident in his office.

“The CP, while assuring the survivor of justice, has directed the Police Medical Services, Lagos State Command to provide her with adequate psychosocial support.

“The suspect is advised to submit himself to prove his innocence and failure to do so will result in deploying all law enforcement machinery available to secure his apprehension and prosecution accordingly,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the officer, Insp. Raphael Edeifo, accused of demanding money to take up the case at Pen Cinema has been handed over to the Provost for investigation and orderly room trial, if found culpable.

According to him, CP Owohunwa has given firm assurances that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure that the long arm of the law catches up with the suspect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect allegedly blackmailed the victim with her nude photos.

The victim, a widow, who met Kennedy on Facebook, had sexual intercourse with him in a hotel where her nude photos were taken without her knowledge.

The suspect demanded N140,000 from her as a condition not to post her pictures but after collecting the N140,000 he

didn’t fulfil his promise.

Kennedy, after posting over 50 nude pictures, keeps demanding for more money and threatening to post more if she refuses to comply.

It was learnt that when the case was reported at Pen Cinema Police Station, an officer demanded N50,000 from the victim.