Police Identify Officer Who Shot Man Dead At Fuel Station In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has identified the officer who shot dead one Toheeb Eniafe at a petrol station in the Obalende area of the state.

The incident, which happened late Wednesday, caused panic in the area.

It was gathered that Eniafe was on the queue to get petrol when two persons suspected to be security operatives attempted to jump the queue. They were resisted by some of the people who had been waiting for hours. The deceased was said to have been the most vocal. Further argument led to one of the men shooting Eniafe, and thereafter ran away.

The officer whose name was not disclosed was serving at Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 17, Lion Building, Lagos.

This was disclosed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Thursday.

“The person behind the shooting has been identified as a police officer serving at Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 17, Lion Building, Lagos,” Hundeyin said in a post on his X handle.

“Investigation is still ongoing and further findings will be made available. Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command is working with the family of the deceased to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.”