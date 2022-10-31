Lagos Commuters Stranded As Commercial Bus Drivers Begin Strike

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Many commuters are stranded following the commencement of a seven-day warning strike embarked upon by commercial drivers in Lagos State.

Residents of Egbeda, Iyana Ipaja Agege, and some parts of Ikeja were stranded Monday morning as there were few vehicles running commercial services on the roads.

Many whose destinations were not very far resorted to trekking.

The Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway despite the strike action experienced the usual traffic snarl during the rush hours on Monday morning, forcing Commuters to trek long distances.

The Joint Drivers’ Welfare Association of Nigeria has said the strike will start on Monday because it could not reach an agreement with the state government over the issues including extortion and harassment by thugs and park managers.

The group, in a statement by its lawyer, Ayo Ademiluyi, a copy of which was seen on Monday, said it had been subjected to indiscriminate extortion and violent harassment by the management of parks and garages in the state.

The statement read in part, “As commercial drivers in Lagos State under the aegis of JDWAN, we are left with no choice than to embark on seven days of protest and boycott of services over multiple and excessive extortions by the management of parks and garages in the state.

“We have notified members of the public and the Lagos State Government over multiple and excessive extortions by the motor parks and garages management.

“The cost of transportation affects the cost of goods and services and consequently the cost of living, which has spiraled astronomically in Lagos State as a result of the effect of motor parks excessive and illegal ticketing and tolling at almost every bus stop.”