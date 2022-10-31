JUST IN: Obi Disowns Campaign Manifesto
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has disowned a campaign manifesto in circulation on social media, calling on his supporters to disregard it.
Obi in a disclaimer published on his Twitter page on Monday said what was being paraded as the LP campaign manifesto was a draft document that is still under review.
The LP candidate said he will personally release the approved and final draft of the campaign manifesto once it is ready.
“We have not formally released our Manifesto. I will do so personally. It seems an earlier draft copy under review has made its way into the public space. Until I release the approved and final draft, please disregard what is being circulated,” the tweet read.
Meanwhile, the leaked draft manifesto titled ‘Our Pact With Nigeria’ captured the former Anambra governor’s plan to lead Nigeria under seven governance priorities.
In the leaked document, Obi promised to prioritize security, production, restructuring, Industrial Revolution, physical infrastructure, human capital development, and a robust foreign policy if elected as Nigeria’s president.