JUST IN: Obi Disowns Campaign Manifesto

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has disowned a campaign manifesto in circulation on social media, calling on his supporters to disregard it.

Advertisement

Obi in a disclaimer published on his Twitter page on Monday said what was being paraded as the LP campaign manifesto was a draft document that is still under review.

The LP candidate said he will personally release the approved and final draft of the campaign manifesto once it is ready.

Advertisement

“We have not formally released our Manifesto. I will do so personally. It seems an earlier draft copy under review has made its way into the public space. Until I release the approved and final draft, please disregard what is being circulated,” the tweet read.

We have not formally released our Manifesto. I will do so personally. It seems an earlier draft copy under review has made its way into the public space. Until I release the approved and final draft, please disregard what is being circulated. -PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the leaked draft manifesto titled ‘Our Pact With Nigeria’ captured the former Anambra governor’s plan to lead Nigeria under seven governance priorities.

In the leaked document, Obi promised to prioritize security, production, restructuring, Industrial Revolution, physical infrastructure, human capital development, and a robust foreign policy if elected as Nigeria’s president.