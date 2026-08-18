Lagos Exposes Trick Vendors Use To Sell Goods At Inflated Prices

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has warned consumers against falling victim to bait advertising, a deceptive practice in which sellers use attractive, low-priced offers to lure customers, then claim the advertised products are “out of stock” and direct them to more expensive alternatives.

According to the agency, bait advertising involves businesses advertising products at low prices to attract consumers, only to inform them that the products are unavailable when customers attempt to purchase them, and then promoting higher-priced alternatives.

The General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo, urged consumers who experience the practice to report such incidents to LASCOPA for appropriate action.

Consumers can contact the agency through its toll-free line, 080 0005 2726, on weekdays, or via email at lasgcopa@gmail.com.

LASCOPA advised Lagos residents to know their rights, protect their interests and speak up against deceptive business practices.

“In Lagos State, Consumers are Kings,” the agency said.