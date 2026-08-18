Prof Okereke To Push Tech-Driven Agro-Industrialisation At Iwuanyanwu Lecture

A professor of engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Prof. N.A.A. Okereke, is set to advocate technology-driven value addition as a way of moving Nigeria’s agricultural economy from raw-material production to processing and manufacturing.

Okereke will deliver the lecture at the 10th Engr. E.C. Iwuanyanwu Annual Lecture on Friday, September 4, 2026, at the Engineering Centre, Owerri.

The lecture has the theme, “Advocacy for Good Governance and Engineering Intervention for Sustainable Development,” while its sub-theme is, “Raw Materials to Finished Goods: Value-Addition Through Technological Transformation of the Nigeria Agrarian Economy.”

The organisers said the focus on value addition was driven by Nigeria’s continued dependence on the export of raw materials, with limited domestic processing and manufacturing.

Okereke is expected to examine policy gaps and possible engineering interventions in post-harvest processing, storage, mechanisation and agro-industrial development.

He is also expected to address how stronger links among government, private businesses and academic institutions could increase domestic processing, create jobs and improve food security.

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The lecture is organised in memory of the late engineer, industrialist and former president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Engr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, who died in 2024.

This year’s edition coincides with the third posthumous birthday of Iwuanyanwu.

Okereke is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineers (FNIAE), Nigerian Institution of Water Engineers (FNIWE) and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (FCAI), as well as a registered engineer.

His professional work has spanned academia, research and engineering practice, including agricultural mechanisation and sustainable development policy.

“This lecture series was established to keep the flame of Ahaejiagamba burning,” a member of the planning committee said, questioning “Who better to speak on engineering and governance than Prof. Okereke, whose career mirrors that commitment to nation-building?”

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The event will also include tributes and reflections on Iwuanyanwu’s life and contributions.

The Engr. E.C. Iwuanyanwu Annual Lecture Series was established to promote advocacy for good governance and encourage professionals to apply their expertise to national development.