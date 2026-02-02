Lagos To Clamp Down On Content Creators Violating Children’s Rights

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Government has warned content creators, influencers and digital media professionals to desist from the use of children in online content that violates child protection laws.

The state government said this could attract sanctions.

The warning came amid rising concerns over the portrayal of minors in harmful or exploitative digital content.

In a statement jointly signed by the state Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, and the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, on Monday, the state government stressed that children are a legally protected class under Nigerian law and must not be exposed to content that compromises their dignity, safety, or psychological wellbeing.

The statement read, “Involving minors in content that depicts abuse, sexual themes, harmful stereotypes, or unsafe scenarios is not only unethical but also contrary to existing laws designed to protect children.”

The statement further noted that any individual who creates, distributes or profits from content that sexualises, exploits or endangers minors commits a criminal offence under multiple legal frameworks.

The government, however, cited Sections 25(1) and 26 of the Lagos State Child’s Rights Law (2015), which prohibit exploitative child labour and all forms of child abuse, as well as Sections 135–139 and 141 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015), which address sexual offences against children.

Also, Section 23 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act (2015), which criminalises child pornography and related online offences, alongside Section 24 of the Act, which prohibits cyberstalking and online harassment.

The statement further pointed out that Section 32 of the Child’s Rights Act prescribes a penalty of up to 14 years’ imprisonment for the sexual abuse or exploitation of a child.

However, the Lagos State Government reaffirmed its enforcement position, noting that it will maintain zero tolerance for child abuse and will work with law enforcement agencies to ensure full compliance with existing laws.

“We will continue to engage relevant stakeholders and take necessary action to address violations of child protection laws when they occur,” it said.

It further urged content creators to familiarise themselves with applicable legal provisions and ensure that children’s rights are protected in all forms of creative expression.