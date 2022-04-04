Lassa Fever kills 127 In 3 Months, Says NCDC

By Ating Enwongo

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said in its latest epidemiological report that Lassa fever has killed 127 Nigerians in 23 states in the last two months.

The report is for week 12 in 2022, covering March 21 to March 27.

It highlighthed that the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 29 in week 11, to 22.

The states with the fatalities are Edo, Kogi, Bauchi, Ondo, Ebonyi, Plateau and Taraba States.

Since the beginning of 2022, 3,542 suspected cases of Lassa fever have been reported across the country, of which 681 were confirmed positive.

“Cumulatively from week 1 to week 12, 2022, 127 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.6% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (21.3%),” the report reads.

“In total for 2022, 23 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 92 Local Government Areas.”

Though the new report stated no health worker has been further infected, 38 healthcare workers have been affected so far.

