Lions Club To Construct N150 Million Eye Care Complex in Minna Hospital

The International Association of Lions Club, District 404A2, has revealed its intention to construct an Eye Care Complex at the General Hospital, Minna, Niger State which will be valued at N150,000,000.

The Club revealed that the complex will be constructed under the supervision of its newly elected District Governor, Jide Bello.

In a statement signed by Bello, the new District Governor, he revealed that there would a fundraising dinner to gather the funds needed for the construction of the complex during an inauguration gala for himself and his newly elected cabinet members.

“This service year 2022-2023, I Lion Jide Bello, having been elected as the District Governor, District 404A2 in the company of my Cabinet Officers will be formally presented to the public on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at a gala event.

“The event will include a fundraising Dinner for the Construction of ‘Lions Eye Care Complex’ at the General Hospital, Minna, Niger State, valued at One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N150,000,000)”, he said.

Bello said besides the construction of the Eye Care Complex, the Club also intends to conduct a huge eye care assessment outreach across selected secondary schools in all states of Nigeria, as well as to provide refractive error intervention to 400 secondary school children.

Other tasks which the club intends to achieve are: to conduct at least 50 cataract surgeries, collaborate with the Road Safety Corps to educate drivers on the importance of regular eye checks and finally, to commemorate World Sight Day in October and World Glaucoma Week in March 2023.

The International Association of Lions Clubs aka Lions Clubs International is one of the world’s largest service organizations, founded in 1917 in Chicago USA.

With over 1.4 million members in over 46,000 clubs in 207 countries across the globe, the Club provides a platform for service-minded people to pool materials, human and financial resources to address the humanitarian need of their immediate community and by extension the larger society.

Introduced in Nigeria in the year 1964, District 404A2 is one of four districts of the International Lions Club in Nigeria.

Each year, District 404A2 like other districts elects a new governor and cabinet members to coordinate the affairs of member clubs and community projects centered around Lions global service areas which are Diabetes, Pediatric Cancer, Hunger Relief, Environment and Vision, among others.