Court Directs NIMC To Release Biodata Of Ekweremadu’s ‘Kidney Donor’

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service has been ordered by a Federal High Court Abuja to provide the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the biodata information of David Nwamini Ukpo who was moved to the United Kingdom to serve as a kidney donor to one of Ike Ekweremadu’s children.

Ekweremadu, Nigeria’s former deputy Senate President, was arrested in UK for alleged organ harvesting of a “child”.

UK prosecutors allege that the child is 15 years but the Ekweremadus insisted he is 21.

Following the development, Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, had on July 27 urged Justice Inyang Ekwo to order the release of certain official documents of Ukpo domiciled with NIMC, Nigeria Immigration Service and Stanbic-IBTC Bank for the purpose of effectively defending his client in the UK.

The reliefs sought includes:

“An order directing the NIS C-G to supply the applicants with the documents and application form of David Nwamini Ukpo in the possession of the second respondent presented for the issuance of International passport No. BO0569974 for the purpose of assisting criminal investigation and tendering same before the Uxbridge Magistrate Court, UK until July 7 in the alleged criminal charge brought against the applicants.

“An order of court directing the Stanbic-IBTC Bank to supply the applicants with the Certified True Copy of mandate card and account opening package of account No. 0032551834 maintained by its customer, Ukpo, with Bank Verification Number 22509616391 in the custody of the bank, for the purpose of tendering same to establish the innocence of the applicants with respect to his age in the criminal charges filed against the applicants.

“An order of court directing UBA to supply the applicants with the Certified True Copy of mandate card and account opening package of account No. 2195739574 maintained by Ukpo with Bank Verification Number 22509616391 in the custody of the bank, for the purpose of tendering same to establish the innocence of the applicants.”



The judge granted the prayers sought by the counsel.