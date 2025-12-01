Lookman Remains Key To Atlanta’s Success—Coach

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino has showered praises on Ademola Lookman, describing him as an essential asset to the team after his impressive performance against Fiorentina.

Lookman was on target in the encounter to lead Atalanta to a 2-0 win over Fiorentina for his second goal in his last two matches.

He has now scored in his last two matches for the club after getting on the score sheet in the 3-0 win over Frankfurt in the Champions League last week.

Lookman had endured a turbulent time since the beginning of the season, following a difficult summer, in which he was denied a move away from the club.

He has struggled for form and fitness after missing the beginning of the season when he was left out of the squad for forcing a move away from the Italian club.

Raffaele Palladino, who replaced Ivan Juric as the club’s coach in November, was full of praise for Lookman following another match-winning performance against Fiorentina.

He said, “With Lookman, I did exactly what I did with the rest of the team: I spoke individually. A few words were enough, because he’s an intelligent guy who understands immediately.

“I was clear, and he was very clear with me: we’re going in the same direction because we both want to take Atalanta as high as possible.

“He’s having a strong offensive phase, but I emphasise his defensive commitment: he’s 100% in the game. I’m happy for his goals; he’s an essential asset.”

The victory propelled Atalanta to 11th on the Serie A table with 16 points from 13 matches.

Lookman has now scored three goals and recorded one assist for Atalanta in all competitions this season.