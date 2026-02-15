Lookman Benched As Struggling Rayo Vallecano Stun Atletico Madrid 3-0

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ademola Lookman came on as a second-half substitute as struggling Rayo Vallecano stunned Atletico Madrid 3-0 in La Liga on Sunday.

Lookman replaced Clement Lenglet in the 63rd minute with Atletico already 2-0 down.

It was a remarkable victory for Rayo, watched by only about 5,000 spectators due to a protest by home fans. The team had been languishing in the relegation zone with 22 points before the match.

Atletico were far from the side that thrashed Barcelona 4-0 at home in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals just days earlier. The defeat marked their second consecutive league loss.

Coach Diego Simeone rested several regular starters following Thursday’s clash with Barcelona, a decision that ultimately backfired.

The loss dropped Atletico to fourth place behind Villarreal, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, who defeated Real Sociedad 4-1 on Saturday.

The regulars were rested as the Spanish side prepares to travel to Club Brugge for the first leg of the Champions League qualifiers on Wednesday.

Atletico now trail Real Madrid by 15 points after 24 matches. Barcelona can reclaim top spot and move one point ahead of Madrid if they win their game at Girona on Monday.

What made the victory even more shocking was that Rayo had failed to beat their Madrid rivals in 19 straight meetings dating back to 2013.

The win lifted Rayo out of the relegation zone and ended a four-game losing streak in all competitions.

The match was played at Butarque Stadium, home of second-division side Leganes, amid calls from fans to boycott the game. Hundreds of Rayo supporters protested outside Vallecas Stadium hours before kickoff, chanting and displaying banners demanding the resignation of club president Presa.

Rayo players, along with Spain’s players’ association, had also raised concerns about the conditions offered to the squad.

Only about 5,300 fans attended the match at Butarque, which has a capacity of around 12,000 in southern Madrid, leaving many seats empty.

“We always prefer to have the fans close to us, but we respect their decision,” Rayo defender Andrei Ratiu said. “We’ve made some complaints, and hopefully little by little things will improve, because that would benefit everyone.”

Ratiu provided the assist for Fran Pérez’s opener in the 40th minute. Óscar Valentín doubled the lead in the 45th, and Nobel Mendy sealed the victory in the 76th minute.

Atletico went into the match on the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Real Betis in the league.