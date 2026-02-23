S’Eagles Watch: Lookman, Iwobi, Ndidi Score As Osimhen’s Side Falls

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian stars delivered standout performances across Europe over the weekend, with Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Wilfred Ndidi all getting on the scoresheet, while Victor Osimhen watched from the sidelines as his side slipped to defeat.

Turkey: Onuachu Keeps Scoring, Osimhen Absent

In Turkey, Paul Onuachu continued his fine form, netting in Trabzonspor’s crucial away victory over Gaziantep FK.

However, it was a disappointing outing for Galatasaray, who fell 2-0 away to Konyaspor. Osimhen did not travel with the squad after reporting persistent pain in his right knee.

THE WHISTLER reports that Ndidi marked his return to action in style, opening the scoring for Besiktas in their commanding 4-0 home win against Goztepe. The midfielder had recently been in Nigeria to bury his father.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Olawoyin impressed for Rizespor in their home triumph over Kocaelispor, before being substituted in the second half.

Spain: Lookman Leads Comeback

In Spain, Lookman continued his rich vein of form, playing a key role as Atletico Madrid stormed back to secure a 4-2 victory over Espanyol.

Elsewhere, Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke featured for Sevilla in a hard-fought 1-0 away win against Getafe.

Sadiq Umar played the full match for Valencia , but could not prevent a 2-1 away defeat to Villarreal.

England: Iwobi On Target, Mixed Fortunes

In England, Iwobi delivered a standout display, scoring Fulham’s third goal as Fulham faced Sunderland. Calvin Bassey also featured throughout the encounter, while Samuel Chukwueze was unavailable for selection.

At Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tolu Arokodare played the full match in an away loss to Crystal Palace and was later subjected to racial abuse on social media after missing a penalty.

Bright Osayi-Samuel featured for Birmingham City in a 2-1 defeat to Norwich City, while Joe Aribo started Leicester City’s 2-2 draw at Stoke City before being substituted.

Across Europe

In France, Moses Simon came off the bench for Paris FC in a 1-1 draw with Toulouse.

In Italy, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was an unused substitute for Lazio in their 0-0 draw against Cagliari.

Belgium saw Raphael Onyedika complete 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 2-1 home win over Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

In Portugal, Zaidu Sanusi played the full match as FC Porto edged Rio Ave 1-0.

In Greece, Bruno Onyemaechi featured in Olympiacos’ 2-0 victory over Panetolikos, before being substituted in the second half.

Overall, it was a weekend of goals, resilience and mixed fortunes for Nigeria’s contingent abroad, with several Super Eagles stars maintaining impressive form across Europe.