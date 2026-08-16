Adeleke Vows Not To Dissappoint Osun People

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has assured residents that he will not disappoint them during his second term, pledging to consolidate his achievements and correct past mistakes.

Adeleke gave the assurance on Sunday at a press conference shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner of the August 15 governorship election.

The governor, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party, said his victory was a result of the support of the people despite what he described as months of intense pressure on residents.

“In the last few months, Osun people have been under very intense pressure. Today, the issues are settled by the grace of God and people.

“I, therefore, dedicate this victory to the good people of Osun State. I deeply appreciate your resilience, your strong will, and your unwavering commitment to democracy,” he said.

Adeleke promised to build on his strengths and address his weaknesses when he begins his second term.

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“As you have trusted me again for the second term in office, I will not disappoint you. To serve you better, I will reinforce my strong points and correct my errors under my renewed five-point agenda,” he said.

The governor also expressed appreciation to supporters of democracy and the media for their roles during the election.

“To all lovers of democracy, I thank you for supporting our struggle from home and abroad. The support is overwhelming. My faith in democracy is deepened.

“Most importantly, I thank the media for standing by me, by us. The constant coverage in support of democracy emboldened us. We are grateful,” he said.

Adeleke said his administration would continue to pursue development and good governance, while extending an olive branch to his opponents.

“Osun State is on the march again. We shall expand development and widen the net of good governance. In this race, there is no victor, no vanquished. I extend my olive branch to my co-contestants. I am the governor of all Osun State people.

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“My vision is to take Osun from a civil service state to an industrial state and an investment destination,” he said.

The governor, who contested on the Accord platform, polled 511,067 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 444,815 votes.