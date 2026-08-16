Ronaldo Hints At Retirement After Marriage

Cristiano Ronaldo has said this season is likely to be his last as a professional footballer, capping a glittering career that has spanned more than two decades.

The 41-year-old, who married his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, on Tuesday, is now contemplating a future centred around his family.

A five-time Ballon d’Or winner and five-time Champions League champion, Ronaldo has claimed league titles in England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia, and remains the all-time top goalscorer in men’s international football.

The Portugal captain has spent nearly four years at Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr, where he has one year remaining on his contract.

Speaking to Vogue in an interview centred around his wedding, Ronaldo said, “This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy.”

He added, “I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.”

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He said he intended to spend more time enjoying life away from the pitch.

“Have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned, what we’ve earned.

“Because after all, it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice,” he said.

Ronaldo is currently 24 goals away from reaching 1,000 senior career goals.

His long-time rival, Lionel Messi, who holds a record eight Ballon d’Or titles, has also recently expressed uncertainty about how much longer he intends to continue playing.

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The pair’s most recent World Cup campaigns could hardly have been more contrasting; Messi scored eight goals as he led Argentina to the final, while Ronaldo’s Portugal were eliminated in the round of 16.

Asked in July whether his sixth World Cup appearance would be his last, Ronaldo said he would make that decision “with a calm head” following discussions with his family.

Al-Nassr opened their Saudi Pro League title defence against Al Fateh on Saturday, a match Ronaldo did not feature in, though he watched from the stands alongside his family as the champions secured victory.