Missing Intestine: LASUTH Denies Culpability As Regulator Vows Justice For 12-Year-Old Patient

The management of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has denied culpability in the alleged missing intestines of a 12-year-old boy, Adebola Akin-Bright.

The hospital in a statement on Saturday, said that a government regulatory agency, which it did not name, has waded into the matter and is currently investigating.

The mother of the patient, Abiodun Deborah, had earlier pleaded with the state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to probe the mysterious disappearance of her son’s intestines after undergoing corrective surgery for intestinal obstruction in July at LASUTH.

Abiodun said her son was referred to LASUTH from Obitoks Medical Centre, Alimosho, where he had undergone surgery previously for a ruptured appendix, and another surgery for intestinal obstruction.

She alleged that after the corrective surgery at LASUTH, to her surprise, she was informed by the Consultant that her son’s small intestine was missing.

However, reacting, LASUTH said that during the reconstructive surgery that its consultant paediatric surgeon and team carried out, certain strange and shocking findings were observed.

“Thank God, a video recording of the procedure was made

“The mother of the patient was informed about the findings, which were obviously from the previous surgeries, but she remained in denial. At the appropriate time, the video will be shown.

“We set up a high powered panel to investigate this matter. It has completed its work and our surgeons were not found culpable of removing structures from the patient.

“A government regulatory agency has already waded into the matter and is currently investigating. We are cooperating fully. We have already submitted all relevant documents to it.The patient is still under our care.

“We are also cooperating with the mother in making available materials required to facilitate a possible transfer of the patient’s care to a facility abroad. We sincerely empathise with this family. Quite clearly, these are trying times for the members.

“There is a definite requirement for a lot of funding to continue the management of the patient. It is also legitimate for the family to seek financial support from the government and other kind hearted members of the society. What we find most reprehensible is what looks like blackmail of the government by wanting to rope in a reputable government institution into the genesis or evolution of the problem.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our hospital carried out a life saving, corrective, reconstructive surgery. A team of highly skilled and excellent paediatric surgeons were involved and had continued to offer commendable post surgery care. As expected, we are prepared to show concrete evidence to this effect,” the hospital said.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) has vowed to ensure justice for 12-year-old whose intestine mysteriously disappeared.

The agency which is in charge of accrediting and monitoring both private and public health facilities in Lagos, relevant documents received from the health facility are currently being reviewed.

The agency said it “wishes to assure members of the public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that justice is served following the conclusion of the investigation.”