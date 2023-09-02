Nigerians Lament As Price Of Cooking Gas Rises By 8.8%

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerians are dissatisfied with the 8.8 per cent increase in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The prices of LPG gas surged from N680 per kilogram to N740 per kilogram within 24 hours, THE WHISTLER can confirm.

THE WHISTLER visited gas stations in Abuja where the operators said the prices were reviewed across gas stations on 1 September 2023.

The President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGM), Olatunbosun Oladapo, had hinted that Nigerians will pay more for cooking gas from mid-August 2023.

Oladapo blamed the increase on rising international prices of gas and crude oil, high prices of cylinders, foreign exchange scarcity, and naira devaluation.

THE WHISTLER found that the new prices are: 50kg N37,000; 25kg N18,500; 20kg, N14,800; 15kg, N11,100; 12.5kg, N9,250; 10kg, N7,400; 6kg, N4,450; 5kg, N3,700 and 3kg for N2,250

Before the hike, the product was sold at 50kg, N34,000; 25kg N17,000; 20kg, N13,600; 15kg, N10,300; 12.5kg, N8,500; 10kg, N6,800; 6kg, N4,080; 5kg, N3,400 and 3kg for N2,040.

Reacting to the price increase, Ugonna Anita, a fashion designer who queued at A. A. Rano petrol station in Abuja told THE WHISTLER the new price has become frustrating.

Anita said, “Just Tuesday this week, I bought 12.5kg for N8,500, now I’m buying it for N9,250, an extra charge of N750, so what is the difference between the price of 1kg gas and the price of 1 liter of fuel?”

Since the removal of fuel subsidy which dragged prices of PMS to N613-N620 per litre, many Nigerians have found ways to power their generators sets with LPG.

Eric Akpan told THE WHISTLER that the new price has altered his budget. He said the LPG which has become an alternative to fuel is gradually becoming out of his reach.

“Last month I bought 6kg for N4,080, today it’s N4,450. Who knows what the next price will be? In Nigeria, when it seems there’s an alternative to a problem, the government will strike” He decried.

A staff of the A. A Rano who pleaded anonymity said, “On Thursday night we were instructed to review our prices.

“No further information was given, although before now we knew that the price would increase and the increase will be persistent although gradually.”