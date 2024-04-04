Major Disaster Averted At LASUTH As Emergency Responders Contain Fire Outbreak

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A major disaster was on Thursday afternoon averted after the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service managed to extinguish a fire outbreak at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, before it could escalate.

It was gathered that the fire emanated from the ICT room of the institutional hospital, located at the Hematology Clinic of the Pre-Pharmacy block.

However, prompt action from the Ikeja Fire Station of the agency ensured that the fire was contained within the room of its origin, preventing it from spreading to other areas.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, said there were no casualties.

She said an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire is currently underway.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service swiftly responded to an incident at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) today, extinguishing a fire before it could escalate further,” Adeseye said.

“The emergency alert was received at 14:22 hours on Thursday, prompting an immediate response from the fire service. Thanks to the diligent efforts of the responders, the fire was successfully extinguished without any casualties.

“While the immediate threat has been neutralized, an investigation into the cause of the incident is currently underway.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is dedicated to safeguarding lives and property through proactive fire prevention measures and rapid emergency response.”

Thursday’s incident comes after about 10 days that Globus Supermarket, located at Apple Junction in the FESTAC area of the state, was gutted by fire.

According to Lagos fire, about 2537 fire calls were reported in 2023, while there were 536 reported cases from January to February 2024.