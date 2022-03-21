Mrs Obiano Went To Greet Bianca, Surprised Over Slaps–Aide 

By Chinedu Aroh
Ebele-Obiano-and-Bianca-Ojukwu
L-R; Ebele Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu.

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, former first lady of Anambra State, Monday, claimed she did not insult Amb Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the late Biafran warlord, Gen Emeka Ojukwu.

Mrs Obiano was reacting to outcries trailing double slaps meted to her by Mrs Ojukwu during the inauguration of the governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, which held on March 17 2022.

Mrs Ojukwu claimed the former first lady insulted her amidst alcohol stench oozing from her breath.

Chidiebele Obika, Mrs Obiano’s spokesman, said the former Anambra  first lady only went to greet Bianca.

Mrs Obiano only approached the former beauty queen ‘for their usual friendly banters only to be slapped and pushed by her’, Chidiebele Obika said.

According to him, Mrs Obiano was bewildered over ‘what would cause a former diplomat to be unable to manage herself in public’. 

The statement added that Mrs Obiano did not want to return the slap, hence she left the scene.

