Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Tinubu ‘Slapped Nigerians’ By Choice Of Running Mate – PDP Group

A Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) youth group called the Umbrella Force has condemned the selection of former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as the Vice Presidential running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, a Muslim from the South-West state of Lagos on Sunday chose Shettima, a Muslim from the North-East State of Borno as his presidential running mate.

The selection has divided opinion and some APC stalwarts have defected from the party, saying the decision was inexcusable and inexplicable.

On Tuesday, thousands of APC faithful burnt the broom, the symbol of the party in Nasarawa State while defecting to the PDP.

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, is from Nasarawa State.

The Umbrella Force, which is the largest organisation of media commentators and influencers, on Tuesday at a press conference in Abuja, condemned the choice.

Leader of the group, Tekena Alamina, who addressed the media noted that Tinubu had disregarded the moral fabric that constitutes Nigeria’s fragile multi-religious balance.

Alamina said Tinubu and the APC “have slapped Nigerians in the face,” describing the action as inconsiderate and divisive.

He said, “We will not mince words on this issue. This is a slap on the face of every Nigerian — both Muslims and Christians because it sets a dangerous trend and precedence that may significantly affect the unity and peace of the country.

“This selection has the stench of inconsideration, irresponsibility, division and disunity.

“It has total disregard for the feelings of all Nigerians. It was done it bad faith. Are there no other competent Christians in the APC?

“Nigerians need to ask: ‘What is so special about Kashim Shettima? What does he bring to the table that other competent Nigerians from other religions cannot bring?”

He pointed out that, “Right now, it is clear that Tinubu is only interested in winning. He does not care about Nigeria and Nigerians. He never has.

“Even President Buhari, with all his faults, saw reason in 2014 and decided to go against a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“This is why Tinubu was not his running mate then. Because people like Bukola Saraki, who were then in the APC, served as the conscience of the party and advised against it.

“At this point, it is important for all lovers of Nigeria, regardless of their political party, to come out publicly and condemn the arrogance of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for choosing the route of a Muslim-Muslim ticket as his best course to victory,” the group said.