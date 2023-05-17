My Husband Is A Flirt…I Don’t Trust Him With My Daughters – Lagos Woman Tells Court

A 44-year-old woman, Oluwatoyin Falade, on Wednesday, prayed an Orile Agege Customary Court in Lagos State to dissolve her 11-year-old marriage on grounds of infidelity on the part of her husband, Segun.

The petitioner, who lives at 23, Tunde Davids Close, Agege, Lagos has two children for Segun, ages eight and 11.

“My husband is a flirt, he runs after anything in skirt.

“I had two girls before I married him and those girls are 15 and 18. They stay with me and I don’t trust my husband because he chases everything in skirt.

“My husband changes women anyhow and he doesn’t respect me. If the court doesn’t dissolve the union, I will run away with my kids,” she burst to tears.

Oluwatoyin said that people mock her in the neighborhood because of her husband’s infidelity.

” I am fed up, Segun cannot change, chasing after women and ladies has become the order of the day for him,” she said.

She alleged that he doesn’t take care of her and the children.

In his response, Segun, 46, a Lagos State Judiciary worker, admitted to infidelity.

“I will not lie, I bring in different women to the house but I am ready to change. I have been begging her to please forgive me,” he said.

He said he takes care of the children and his wife.

“My Lord, you can see that my wife is robust and fresh. It is obvious that she is not suffering.

“I bought her a phone recently and I pay the children’s school fees,” he said.

Segun said that he was not ready for the dissolution and promised to make things right if given another chance.

The Court’s President, Mr Adewale Adegoke, told both parties to be at peace with each other.

Adegoke adjourned the case until May 30 for alternative dispute resolution mechanism (ADR).