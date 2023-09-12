My Husband Penetrates My Anus During Lovemaking, Wife Says As Abuja Court Dissolves 8-Month Old Marriage

A Grade 1 Area Court sitting in Mpape, Abuja, has dissolved the marital union between Mrs. Fatima T. and Mohammed S. following the wife’s allegation that her husband usually penetrates her anus during lovemaking.

In her case in suit no: CV/20/2023, seen by THE WHISTLER, the complainant told the judge, Honorable Aliyu Alhassan, that she cannot bear the alleged “unnatural sexual style” of her husband since they married eight months ago.

According to her written testimony, she claimed her husband keeps repeating the same style of penetration through anus despite her complaints.

She insisted on the dissolution of her marriage with her husband on the grounds of “unnatural sexual intercourse.”

“I hereby wish to lodge my complaint on the above subject matter against the above named person.

“That we got married in the month of February, 2023.

“That the defendant, my husband, on the first night, (of our marriage) came to make love with me and he passed through my anus; I complained and he told me that it was a mistake.

“I thought it was true (truly a mistake) but any time he comes to make love, he will be passing through the same way (anus),” the complainant alleged.

Fatima told the court she reported the case to her parents who subsequently invited her husband for interaction but that despite the meeting, he has not stopped such sexual style.

“That I am seeking for the honourable court’s assistance for dissolution of my marriage. I will be grateful if my application is considered,” the complainant prayed.

The duo appeared before the court on Tuesday.

The husband said he informed his wife’s parents “that he was just learning how to make love to a woman (his wife).”

But the wife said his account was not true because it was not only once that he penetrated her from the anus.

The court subsequently dissolved the marriage on the ground of unnatural sexual intercourse.