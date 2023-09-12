FG Launches Freight Services On Apapa-Ibadan Cargo Rail

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has launched the first freight cargo movement from the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor.

The inauguration was done on Tuesday by the Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, in June 2021, commissioned the $2.1bn 156km railway line with an extension to Apapa Port.

Alkali, who is on his first official tour of the rail corridor, began the tour at the Ebute Meta station before heading to Apapa for the inauguration.

He later travelled to Ibadan using the 156 km rail corridor.

Three coaches of 30 wagons were loaded as the inaugural freight movement began.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said it would start with three coaches per day.

This inauguration is expected to decongest the Apapa port as shippers moved 92.28 percent of Nigeria’s total exports and 60.77 percent of imports through the facility in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1’22).