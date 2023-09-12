FCTA Releases Full List Of 135 Roads To Be Rehabilitated In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has released the list of 135 roads approved for rehabilitation by the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

The list of the streets for rehabilitation made available to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday by the FCTA contained several streets in Wuse zone 1 — 7 and parts of Gwarimpa, Maitama and Garki districts

They are, Wuse Zone 1 — Daloa, Kayes, Umme, Bumbuna, Masana, Badundu, Oran, Sawhaj, Arusha Crescent, Sunyani, Bamako, Takorade, Dakar, Bulawayo, Soka, Darioa, Kaolack, Kigali, and Gonder Streets.

Wuse Zone 2 — Kribi, Kumba, Touggourf, Kisumu, Gaborone, Faranah, Gabes, Lavumisa, Niami, Johannesbourg, Angola, Korhogo, Bechar, Senanga, Hargeysa and 2, Khartoum, and Damba Streets.

Wuse Zone 3 — Idimba, Port Loko, Ndele, Yele, Al-Fayyun, and Aswan streets.

Wuse Zone 4 — Mandingou, Lubumbashi, Port Said, Mogadishu, Shinyanga, Sfax, Zinglunchor, Kitwe, Elminya Close, Sefadu, Meknes, Safi, Mbala, Gwelo, Melange, Savalou, Sheraton and Yar’adua Road.

Wuse Zone 5 — Doula Street, Mombasa Street, Windhoek Street, Boffa Streets and Jessaoua Close.

Wuse Zone 6 — Cotonou, Yaounde, Makeni, Massenya, Annaba, Bukoma, Mobondo, Mbabani, Diovo, Berbera, Chiongola, Jima, Kinshahsha, Bouake, Rabat, Tanga, Timbuktu, Zinder, Rumbek, Zuwai, Beyia, Tema, Diredawa Street, Kalemie, Asmara, Mbandaka, Macenata/Welkom, Harare, Tripoli, Maseru, Iringa, and Dodoma Streets.

Wuse Zone 7 — Lome, Harper, Huambo, Ndola, Sokode, Sirasso and Bambari Crescents, Masaka Close and Dalaba Streets

Garki District — Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Strabag Road and Gwarimpa Life-Camp road.

Maitama District — N16 Road, Maitama Roundabout and N11/B4 (Ahmadu Bello Way/This Day Dome Junction) Maitama, Junction between Ring Road 1/Tafawa Balewa Way Area 3-Garki, House 14, 1 and 2, off Jere Street, behind Rita Lori Hotel.

Earlier, the minister warned contractors, government engineers, and permanent secretaries against inflating the project sum, vowing not to entertain any request for variation.

The minister also said the project will be completed within six months.