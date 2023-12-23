My Late Father Predicted I Will Be Governor — Soludo

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for burying his father without pomp and celebration.

He stated this during the burial held at Isuofia, Soludo’s village, today.

Shettima prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed, and commended the governor for making the burial so ‘simple without the usual pomp and celebration usually put on display by the high and mighty in the society’.

Governor Soludo described Shettima ‘as a true patriot and statesman’.

On the manner he buried his father, Soludo said, “Decent burial should not require financial hardship, or exert undue stress on people, especially the poor. It is always better to give the living a befitting living and the dead, a decent burial.”

Soludo praised the state burial law which he explained “promotes affordability and locally-sourced refreshments’, and recalled his father’s faith and strict discipline, crediting him with ‘instilling the fear of God and a strong work ethics in him and his siblings.”

He said his father predicted he (Chukwuma) would become governor and use his position to help the poor and needy in the society.”

Quoting him, “Today, the prayers of my father have come to pass. I am fulfilled that my father lived an impactful life.”

Our correspondent reports that the funeral mass celebrated by Peter Cardinal Okpalaeke at St Theresa Catholic Church in Isuofia had in attendance Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, as well as both Abia and Enugu state governors in attendance.