Anambra Police Arrest 16 Cultists, Declare 21 Others Wanted

The Anambra State police command said it has arrested no fewer than 16 notorious cultists involved in the resurgent cult-related killings in Awka, the state capital.

The command in a statement on Saturday through the force Public relations officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that 21 others who are now on the run have been declared wanted by the State Police Command.

The statement further said that the Commissioner of Police Aderemi Adeoye has vowed that cultists responsible for the spate of killings after the State Capital had enjoyed tranquility for unbroken 6 months period must pay for their crimes.

The statement, however, called on community and religious leaders to speak out against the evil of cultism in the society.

The statement reads in part, “In a decisive move to end the resurgent cult-related killings in Awka, Capital City of Anambra State, the Police Command has tracked down and arrested no fewer than 16 notorious cultists involved in the mayhem.

“The arrested cultists who were nabbed during series of intelligence-led manhunt have been detained on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye.

“The CP has vowed that cultists responsible for the spate of killings after the State Capital had enjoyed tranquillity for unbroken 6 months period must pay for their crimes.

“He has also charged the Special Anti Cult Squad (SPACS) to redouble its effort and hunt down those who are still at large among the identified cultists.

“The Commissioner also called on Community and Religious leaders to speak out against the evil of cultism in the society.”