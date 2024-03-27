‘My People Come Before Party’ — PDP Rep Openly Backs Gov Otti’s Initiatives In Abia

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Hon. Lucky Udoka, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Isuikwuato state constituency, has affirmed his support for initiatives of Governor Alex Otti’s Labour Party-led administration in Abia State.

Despite being a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Udoka said he supports Governor Otti because the well-being of his constituents take priority over partisan interests.

His alliance with Otti came to the fore during the flag-off of the 11.5-kilometer Nunya-Eluama Road project in Isuikwuato Local Government Area on Tuesday — a project that Udoka played a role in attracting.

During the flag-off, Udoka demonstrated a firm commitment to the Otti administration’s “good governance”.

This stance, however, fueled speculation that the lawmaker may be considering defecting to the ruling Labour Party.

But addressing the speculations in a chat with THE WHISTLER, Udoka reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP while emphasising his belief in the principles of good governance and democratic dividends.

“I remain a PDP person,” he told THE WHISTLER, adding “but when it comes to governance, I stand firmly behind the visionary leadership of Dr. Alex Otti.”

He added, “The administration of Dr. Alex Otti is a true gift to Abians, and on whether I would be switching to the Labour Party soon, the answer is I remain a PDP person, but when it comes to governance, I believe in good governance and the dividends of democracy, so I will keep up in alignment and support the governance of Dr. Alex Otti.”

Udoka expressed gratitude for being able to secure the long-awaited Nunya-Eluama Road project, which promises to alleviate the difficulties faced by the people of Isuikwuato due to the road’s deplorable condition.

He acknowledged that his constituents, who voted him into office under the PDP, also overwhelmingly supported Governor Otti’s candidacy in the shared desire for positive change during the last elections.

“Today, I have been able to attract this wonderful project for the people of Isuikwuato, and the people of Isiukwuato who have voted me in under the umbrella of PDP also voted His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti, and we are in total support of the governor’s administration,” the lawmaker stated.

He commended Otti for his efforts in transforming Abia into an investment-friendly state, lauding the governor for enhancing security, improving road infrastructure, and stabilizing power supply — issues that had previously plagued the state.

“The time for politics has come and gone, and now is the time to join his excellency in making Abia great again,” Udoka further declared.