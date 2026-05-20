NAF Bombs Insurgent Bases In Borno, Adamawa

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The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified its counterterrorism operations in the North-East, carrying out coordinated airstrikes on suspected terrorist hideouts in Adamawa and Borno State.

The operations, conducted on May 19, 2026, targeted Bukar Meram in the Southern Tumbuns area and Chikide in the Mandara Mountains under Operation HADIN KAI.

According to the Air Force, the strikes were based on credible intelligence and confirmed surveillance missions that identified terrorist logistics bases, structures and assembly points concealed within the affected areas.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said several terrorists were neutralised while planned attacks were disrupted during the operation.

He added that the airstrikes also destroyed logistics hubs and operational structures used by insurgents in the region.

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The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, reaffirmed the Air Force’s commitment to sustaining joint military operations aimed at restoring peace and security across the country.

He said intelligence-driven air operations would continue to target terrorist hideouts, supply chains and operational bases across affected regions.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to sustaining coordinated joint operations with sister services and allied partners to eliminate terrorism and restore peace across the country,” Aneke said.

He added that ongoing operations would remain intelligence-led to ensure precision targeting of terrorist networks.