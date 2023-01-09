NBA Should Stop Ignoring My Office, Others– Malami

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has urged the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association, led by Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, to work with his office and all the state attorney-generals if it desires to impact the nation.

Malami advised the NBA on Monday during the inauguration of the general council of the bar which took place at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

The Council involves all the attorneys general of the states and twenty members of the NBA.

Based on Section 1 (2)( a-c) of the Legal Practitioners Act 2004, the AGF is the President of the Council.

Malami explained to all lawyers present that for the progress of the association and the nation, there was no need for NBA leadership to ignore the constitutional role of their colleagues simply because they work in government.

“I consider it expedient to draw our kind attention to the mandate of the NBA which includes the promotion and protection of Human Rights, the Rule of Law, and Good Governance in Nigeria.

“A critical look at the composition of the Bar Council shows that the NBA requires the backing of the Bar Council in achieving the foregoing mandate.

“A body which consists of all the Chief Law Officers in the Federation, cannot simply be ignored by any leadership of the NBA which is truly desirous of making a significant impact on the administration of justice and promotion of the rule of law generally in Nigeria,” Malami said.

He said the NBA should consider the Bar Council as an alternate Board of Trustees or advisory body, maintaining that it serves as a link or liaison with the Federal Executive Council, State Executive Councils, National and State Assemblies, Nigerian Governors Forum, Conference of Speakers of State Assemblies, etc.

“Consequently, it is advised that the NBA leadership, serving as a vehicle of social conscience, should not seek to isolate its members in government who are positioned to drive its success. We must work collectively to build an enviable legal profession that will be beneficial to us all,” Malami added.

He however commended the current NBA leadership for being inclusive in his leadership approach.

Malami’s comment may not be unconnected with the rift his office had with the immediate past NBA president, Olumide Akpata.

Recall that Akpata had sued the AGF when in 2020, he removed the use of NBA stamp and seal by lawyers from the requirements for paying annual Bar Practicing Fees.

The matter had to be determined by the court after both parties failed to agree.

The case was eventually won by Akpata after the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on August 10, 2022, declared the amendment of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Lawyers by the AGF’s office as illegal.