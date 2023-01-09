Two Police Officers Shot, Four Suspects Arrested As Police Clash With Yoruba Nation Agitators In Lagos

Two police officers were on Monday shot as the Police and Yoruba Nation agitators clashed in the Ojota area of Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria.

The two police officers are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, while four suspects have been arrested.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said that RRS officers and patrol vehicles were shot at by several pump-action-rifle-wielding miscreants.

Hundeyin noted that the State Police Command will not allow any person or group of persons, under any guise to disrupt the peace currently being enjoyed in the State.

“In the early hours of today, miscreants masquerading as Yoruba Nation Agitators came out in their hundreds, disrupting social and commercial activities at Ojota area of the State.

“A team of police officers, comprising Alausa Division and the Raid Respond Squad (RRS) promptly stepped in to disperse the unlawful gathering and prevent a breakdown of law and order. The miscreants attacked the police, shooting, and destroyed two vehicles in the process.

“One person has been confirmed dead, while two police officers shot by the miscreants are currently receiving treatment. Four suspects have been arrested and investigations have commenced.

“Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored to the area. Lagosians are urged to go about their lawful businesses as measures have been put in place to prevent further breakdown of law and order; and keen monitoring of the situation continues.

“It is imperative to state unequivocally that the Lagos State Police Command will not allow any person or group of persons, under whatever guise, disrupt the peace currently enjoyed in the State,” he tweeted via his verified Twitter handle.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that two people are feared dead as police clashed with Yoruba Nation agitators at the Ojota area.

In an amateur video trending online, a lifeless body is seen lying on the road with a man in the video saying two people were shot dead.

“Some people calling themselves Yoruba Nation agitators were the ones causing problems. They gathered unlawfully and were agitating, and were dispersed,” Hundeyin had told THE WHISLER.