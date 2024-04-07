NCCC DG Calls For Public-Private Collaboration For Energy Transition Plan

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Dr. Salisu Dahiru, Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), has acknowledged the private sector as a key partner in driving Nigeria’s energy transition plan.

Dahiru, who participated in a panel discussion during the recent “Stakeholder Engagement Towards a Successful Nigeria Energy Transition (SESNET)” meeting organized by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in partnership with the African Climate Foundation (ACF), said there was a need for a “clear leader” to direct and coordinate efforts between the private and public sectors to drive the plan.

The event focused on strengthening collaboration between public and private sectors to implement Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan and develop a functional carbon market.

During the panel, Dahiru spoke on the “Status of Carbon Market Framework in Nigeria,” where he said there was lack of coordination, with the private and public sectors trying to protect their individual interests.

The NCCC, Dahiru affirmed, is fully committed to adopting practices and projects that facilitate carbon trading in Nigeria.

What is SESNET?

Nigeria’s economic growth has been hampered by inefficiencies in the energy sector even though the country’s vast resources and youthful population present an opportunity for industrialization.

While climate change poses a serious threat to Nigeria, with desertification, flooding, and pollution impacting the nation, the next few decades present a window to combine economic development with climate action.

The Nigerian Energy Transition Plan, unveiled in August 2022, outlines the efforts required to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060 while meeting the country’s energy needs.

The NESG and ACF’s SESNET project aims to strengthen public-private collaboration in implementing the transition plan and developing a carbon market that fosters socio-economic development.

The project seeks to generate information and policies that unlock opportunities in the energy sector and carbon market, promote climate resilience and economic growth, create private sector jobs, and encourage research and development.