Climate Change Fighters Wanted As CAAF24 Unveils ‘Deal Room’ To Connect Investors With Tech Innovators

Africa is disproportionately facing the harsh realities of climate change, with increased heatwaves, floods, droughts, and desertification threatening livelihoods and economies. In response, the Climate Action Africa Forum (CAAF24) is launching a unique initiative to combat this crisis: A “Deal Room” to connect tech innovators with potential investors.

The ‘Deal Room’ will be unveiled at the inaugural Climate Action Africa Forum conference which promises to be a watershed moment in Africa’s fight against the escalating climate crisis.

CAAF24, themed ‘Green Economies, Brighter Futures: Innovating and Investing in Africa’s Climate-Smart Development,’ will serve as a platform for various stakeholders, including leaders, activists, cleantech innovators, and concerned citizens, to come together and create a new story for Africa.

“CAAF24 is not just a conference; it’s a clarion call to action,” declared Grace Oluchi Mbah, co-founder and Executive Director at Climate Action Africa at a media parley held in Abuja.

The forum, taking place from June 17 to June 19, 2024, at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, aims to be a platform for collaboration and a launchpad for African climate solutions.

Mbah emphasised the urgency of the situation, highlighting the IPCC’s prediction of agricultural losses in Africa ranging from 5 to 15% of GDP.

“We cannot allow climate change to become the single story of Africa,” Mbah further declared, echoing the sentiments of renowned author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. “CAAF24 is our proof that when we come together with intent, purpose, and partnership, we can achieve our goals and make a lasting impact.”

She stressed that a cornerstone of CAAF24 is the introduction of the “Deal Room,” which seeks tech-driven solutions in crucial areas like emissions reduction, transportation, agriculture, energy, and sustainable practices. Registration for participation and volunteer opportunities open on April 2nd, 2024.

Its primary objective is to catalyse tangible investments in products and services that can turn the tide in Africa’s favour.

“We are looking for pioneers who are steering us toward a sustainable horizon,” said Mbah.

The Deal Room, facilitated by partners like the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Founders Institute, aims to bridge the gap between innovation and investment.

The forum invited investors to participate and support the climate-smart solutions that would be coming up to turn the tide in Africa’s fight against climate change.

Beyond the Deal Room, CAAF24 offers a rich programme lineup as attendees will gain knowledge and strategies to contribute to a circular economy, unlock climate finance, and navigate the energy transition.

The “Energy Evolve Stage,” led by the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (Pi-CNG), will delve into harnessing renewable energy for a greener Africa.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Jummai Vandu, representing the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), called for a collective effort to combat climate change in Nigeria

“Climate change is not the responsibility of the government alone, it’s the responsibility of everyone,” she stated.

Vandu emphasised Africa’s abundance of natural resources, such as Nigeria’s 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and Mozambique’s recently discovered 108 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, as potential transition fuels. However, she stressed the need for smart processes, technical support, and financial assistance to meet Africa’s conditional and unconditional targets under the Paris Agreement.

Dr Jummai Vandu, National Council on Climate Change.

Quoting her, “But while considering and transiting using gas as a transition fuel, we must adopt smart processes; we must call for support, and that is why we have said for us to meet our conditional target and unconditional target of 47 and 20%, we need technical support, financial support and technical expertise to be able to get it right. So, for us, we have a pipeline of initiatives. We have the energy transition plan. We have our NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions); we have low and long-term low-emission development strategies and we have the deep decarbonisation pathways; all of these are a pipeline of initiatives to be able to meet our Paris commitment by 2060.

“So, going to the United Nations in 2024, this is going to be the summit for the future in September, the National Council on Climate Change is not just having fit for proposed solutions but we are having fit for future solutions. We want every stakeholder to be able to rethink climate change. We want every stakeholder to be able to resist climate change. And we want also to restructure climate change because that is the only way we can get it right.

“For us to have the outcomes to be right, climate change has to be smart. It’s not just the right thing to do but the smartest thing to do. We’re already feeling the impact. And if you look at the renewed hope agenda of Mr. President, top on his agenda is ending poverty and (attaining) food sovereignty. So, if we’re able to address climate change immediately, we can meet with the first two agendas of the renewed hope agenda. And then this is the era that we are already feeling the impacts of climate change very closely in our community and that is why this is the time that we all need to come together and take very urgent actions to be able to address climate change.”

CAAF24’s lineup of partners includes the National Council on Climate Change, Channels Media Group, Founder Institute, the Lagos State Government, and Coca-Cola.