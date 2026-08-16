70-Year-Old Grandpa Caught With Cocaine, Opioids

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 70-year-old man and several other suspects while seizing large consignments of cocaine, opioids, cannabis and other illicit drugs in coordinated operations across Kano, Kwara, Edo, Plateau, Oyo, Delta and Lagos states.

Among those arrested was 48-year-old businessman, Nwankwo Innocent Onyebuchi, who was allegedly attempting to smuggle 1.550 kilogrammes of cocaine to New Delhi, India.

Onyebuchi, a marble dealer in Lagos, was arrested at the departure hall of Terminal II of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, while attempting to board a Qatar Airways flight to India.

NDLEA operatives said a search of his check-in luggage uncovered 1.550kg of cocaine factory-fitted into the side walls and railings of the bag. During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed that he had sold his marble business and other assets to raise N23 million to purchase the consignment, hoping to sell it in India for about N100m.

The agency said the suspect is currently in custody and would face prosecution.

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In another operation in Lagos, NDLEA operatives acting on intelligence raided a warehouse located within a residential compound at 20 Hakeem Dosumu Street, Ago Palace area of Okota.

The raid, conducted between Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8, led to the recovery of 3,776 cartons containing 377,600 bottles of codeine-based syrup valued at more than N2.6 billion.

Similarly, operatives raided the residence of a suspected drug kingpin, 55-year-old Shoremi Kayode, at 37 Ogundare Street, Ipaja Estate, Ipaja, Lagos.

The operation led to the recovery of 324kg of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, with an estimated street value of N972 million.

Two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and a Toyota Corolla, were also recovered from the suspect.

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In Kwara State, NDLEA officers arrested two suspects, Abubakar Adamu, 50, and Bilyaminu Nuhu, 30, at Kam Wire area of Ilorin on Thursday, August 13.

The suspects were allegedly found with 55.96kg of skunk in a truck marked DKA 350 XL.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man, Abdulfatai Oyelaran, and his alleged accomplice, 50-year-old Abdulrauf Ajadi, were arrested along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Oyo State on Wednesday, August 12.



The suspects were travelling in a Toyota Sienna marked FFA-115KA when NDLEA officers intercepted the vehicle.

A search allegedly uncovered 52,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection and 6,000 ampoules of tramadol injection.

In Delta State, NDLEA operatives intercepted two suspects, Osaro Ikpoba, 43, and Samuel Godbless, 18, along the Onitsha-Asaba Expressway on Thursday, August 13.

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Recovered from them were 124,100 pills of tramadol, 786 bottles of codeine syrup, 2,598 tablets of Rohypnol, 4,800 tablets of diazepam, 470 ampoules of pentazocine injection and 200 ampoules of tramadol injection.

Another suspect, 50-year-old Emeka Tony, was arrested along the Kwale-Ozoro Expressway on Wednesday, August 12.

NDLEA said 1,244 pieces of cartridges and N8 million in cash were recovered from him.

In Plateau State, operatives intercepted a Toyota Corolla marked MKD 341 EA along the Riyom-Jos Road, where they recovered 239,490 capsules of Tramaforce, a brand of tramadol.

A suspect identified as Kasum Sherif was arrested in connection with the seizure.

In Kano State, six suspects were arrested on Monday, August 10, during a patrol operation along the Zaria-Kano Road.

They were identified as Okodili Ibeabuchi, 60; Onyeka Vincent, 47; Nwanko Wisdom, 36; Success Chigozie, 30; Emmanuel Jude, 27; and Chinedu Peter, 39.

The agency said operatives recovered 728,958 pills of tramadol, Rohypnol and other opioids, alongside 360 grammes of cocaine, 99.8 grammes of methamphetamine, 50 bottles of codeine syrup and 2.7kg of Loud, another synthetic strain of cannabis.

Also in Kano, NDLEA officers raided the Zawaciki Gida Dubu area of Kumbotso Local Government Area on Friday, August 14.

The operation led to the recovery of 171 blocks of skunk weighing 106.8kg and the arrest of two suspects, Mustapha Iliya, 30, and Abdulwahab Abdulrashid, 24.



In Edo State, NDLEA operatives destroyed 4,628.9775kg of skunk cultivated on two cannabis farms measuring 1.851591 hectares at Ugboku/Igbanke forest in Orhionmwon Local Government Area.

A 40-year-old suspect, Agholor Elebojie, was arrested at one of the farms during the raid on Wednesday, August 12.

Another suspect, Kingsley Anigala, 28, was arrested during a raid on drug joints in the Oluku area of Benin City on Friday, August 14.

Operatives recovered 25.857kg of Loud and 93 grammes of methamphetamine from him.

The NDLEA also continued its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation campaigns across the country during the week.

The agency said lectures were delivered to students and staff of Madarasatu Sheikh Muhammad Rabi’u Arabic School in Kano and Olomu Junior Secondary School in Ajah, Lagos, among other institutions.

Commending the officers involved in the operations, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), praised personnel of the MMIA, Lagos, Kano, Kwara, Edo, Plateau, Oyo and Delta Commands for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa also commended NDLEA commands nationwide for maintaining what he described as a balance between drug supply reduction and demand reduction efforts.