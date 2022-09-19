NDLEA Uncovers Biggest Cocaine Warehouse In Nigeria, Seizes Illicit Drugs Worth N194bn

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has busted a major warehouse in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State where 1.855 kilograms of illicit drugs worth more than N194bn were seized.

The statement by the NDLEA’s Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi on Monday disclosed that the development is the biggest singular cocaine seizure in the history of Nigeria’s premier anti-narcotic agency.

The warehouse located at 6 Olukuola crescent Solebo estate in Ikorodu, was raided between September 18 and 19, and at least four drug barons including a Jamaican and the warehouse manager were arrested afterwards.

The barons were picked from hotels and hideouts in different parts of Lagos after a coordinated led operation across different locations in Lagos state.

Kingpins of the cocaine cartel in custody include Messrs Soji Jibril, 69; Emmanuel Chukwu, 65; Wasiu Akinade, 53; Sunday Oguntelure, 53 and Kelvin Smith, 42.

The statement disclosed that they are all members of an international drug syndicate been trailed since 2018.

The statement read partly: “Preliminary investigation reveals the class A drugs were warehoused in the residential estate from where the cartel was trying to sell them to buyers in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world. They were stored in 10 travel bags and 13 drums.

“While commending all the officers and men of the Agency involved in the extensive investigation including those of the American Drug Enforcement Administration, (US-DEA), Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) said the bust is a historical blow to the drug cartels and a strong warning that they’ll all go down if they fail to realise that the game has changed.”