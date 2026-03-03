NESREA Closes Quarry Over Child’s Death In Abuja

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has shut down Dai Jin Jia Quarry in ACO Village, Airport Road, Abuja, following the death of a 10-year-old boy during a blasting operation on Friday, February 27, 2026.

Addressing the media on the incident, the Director Environmental Quality Control of the Agency, Mr. Elijah Udofia, who spoke on behalf of NESREA’s Director General, Prof. Innocent Barikor recalled that Dai Jin Jia quarry was sealed last year in accordance with the agency’s commitment to uphold the highest environmental standards and ensure the safety of host communities.

He noted that despite warnings and regulatory oversight of the Agency, the facility has remained recalcitrant.

“It is distressing to see that despite prior warnings and sealing, the facility chose to continue operations that not only violate National Environmental Regulations but also put lives at risk. The quarry has been sealed again, this time in response to the grievous consequences of its operations.

“Preliminary investigation by the officers of NESREA accompanied by officers of the Nigeria Police, Aco Division on Friday 27th February 2026 revealed that the quarry did not have documented Blasting Operation Plan and could not produce documented Charge Load Density (CLD) (Quantity of Explosives) used for the blasting operation in violation of Regulation 23 of National Environmental (Quarrying and Blasting Operations) Regulations 2013,” he said.

He noted that even more worrisome was the fact that the Warning Alarm System (Siren) of the quarry, which would have notified residents of the intention of the facility to carry out a blasting operation, was faulty.

“Investigations are underway, and we assure the public that all responsible parties will be held accountable. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of adherence to environmental regulations. We must prioritise not only compliance with laws but also the safety and well-being of our citizens.

“We urge operators within the quarry sector and beyond to adhere strictly to the provisions of the National Environmental Regulations. The safety of the environment and our communities cannot be compromised.

“We will continue to monitor compliance and take necessary actions against violators to ensure such tragedies do not occur in the future,” he said.